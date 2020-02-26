Pop the Good Stuff

You need not look far to find opulent ingredients turning dishes more decadent these days. Plenty of steakhouses offer Japanese Wagyu, one of the world’s most flavorful (and expensive) meats. And chefs everywhere will gladly pile your pasta with imported truffles — those fancy fungi that cost a small fortune. But among the upper echelon of delicacies, there is, perhaps, still nothing as revered as caviar. Maybe because it has always been associated with elegant eating, luxe living, and posh people noshing on it from sterling bowls on their private yachts. Robin Leach’s famous tagline — “Champagne wishes and caviar dreams!” — became a mantra not only for his iconic TV series Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, which let viewers ogle the lives of the 1 percent, but for the over-the-top 1980s in general.

Part of caviar’s panache may be linked to its breathtaking price, pushed up, in part, by the fact sturgeon eggs take years, and sometimes close to a decade, to mature. But with the decade of excess firmly in the rearview mirror, what has become of diners’ desire for those specialty salt-cured sturgeon eggs? According to chefs at finer restaurants around the Coachella Valley, classic caviar service is far from a lost art, and indeed still a staple on their menus, with diners shelling out hundreds of dollars to indulge nightly.

“Le Vallauris has a long history of serving caviar, and we’ve seen an increase. Year after year, we sell more and more,” says Jean Paul Lair, executive chef at the French-focused restaurant in Palm Springs that opened in 1974. Lair points to the fact that many Americans now grow up regularly eating sushi — which often incorporates other types of fish roe like those plump orange salmon eggs known as ikura, as well as tobiko, the tinier roe of flying fish that might be black or red — as part of the escalating interest. “A lot of younger generations love sushi and they already have a taste for that.”