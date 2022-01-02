Anything Went

Long before she was cemented in all her windblown glory exposing her high-waisted underpants as a 26-foot-tall statue in the middle of downtown Palm Springs, Marilyn Monroe was AWOL. In 1962, she hadn’t reported to the set of Something’s Got to Give for more than a week, and director George Cukor was livid. His fury intensified when the actress winged to New York to sing “Happy Birthday” to her rumored paramour, President John F. Kennedy. Yes, something did have to give, and what Cukor gave was the pink slip to his chronically absent star. Among other troubles, Miss Monroe had broken the “two-hour rule.”

Some 30 years earlier, the heads of Hollywood’s biggest studios were tucked into a corner table at The Musso & Frank Grill. Over tomahawk steaks, they celebrated their studios surviving the Great Depression and averting a showdown with the Roman Catholic Church by agreeing to adhere to the Production Code. All of a sudden, actors’ work agreements contained morality clauses along with another provision they snuck in: the so-called “two-hour rule.” The directive mandated, when in production, talent had to stay within a two-hour drive of Los Angeles.