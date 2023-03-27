Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone Hosts Palm Desert Food & Wine Dinner

When chef Curtis Stone could not get a burner working while more than a hundred people watched, he pointed out that chefs can be quite particular about things.

“For me, when I cook, I insist on heat,” he joked. One of Palm Desert Food & Wine’s behind-the-scenes staffers quickly came to the rescue, and the charismatic chef was back on track for Saturday evening’s three-course Wine Dinner With Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone, also featuring “Beyoncé of Cakes” Yolanda Gampp.

In the festival’s main tent, Stone first offered a refreshingly crisp and bright watermelon salad that seemed ideal for a summer evening in the desert. The dish featured a North African dukkah of roasted and chopped macadamia nuts mixed with sesame, flax, fennel, coriander, and cumin seeds; a blend of feta and yogurt; cilantro oil; and pickled watermelon rind. Watermelon radish and English and Persian cucumbers were plated in such a way that the salad seemed to bloom like a flower, particularly with the sprinkling of mint and arugula greens. The starter course was paired with a sauvignon blanc bottled by The Prisoner Wine Company of St. Helena and made with grapes from Monterey and Santa Barbara counties.