Foodie fans were treated to an evening mingling and sampling food from many of Palm Desert Food & Wine’s 2018 Celebrity Chefs during the Celebrity Chef Reception on March 23 at Villa Vista Estate in Palm Springs.

Fabio Viviani, chef, culinary personality, restaurateur, and cookbook author and Gail Simmons, author and judge on Bravo’s Top Chef, acted as co-hosts for the event.

Guests enjoyed culinary tastes from menus by Viviani, Simmons, and Stuart O’Keeffe. Other top chefs on hand were Richard Blais, Aarti Sequeira, Valerie Gordon, Laura Werlin, Zac Young, and Shaun O’Neal.