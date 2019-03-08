Have you wanted to know what is the single most important ingredient to Chef Fabio Vivani’s culinary creations?

What tool in the kitchen does celebrity Chef Scott Conant hold dear to his heart?

Now you can find out by asking the chefs in person by attending the Celebrity Chef Reception March 22 at Hotel Paseo in Palm Desert. The reception precedes the two Grand Tasting days, March 23-24, when each of the celebrity chefs will put on a demonstration of one of their favorite dishes.

The celebrity chef lineup includes Viviani, Conant, Gale Gand, Karen Krasne, Antonia Lofaso, Stuart O’Keefe, Nick Roberts, Laura Werlin, Brooke Williamson, and Zac Young.

Meet the Celebrity Chefs: Here are brief bios on each of them.