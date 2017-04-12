There are many sunrise Easter services in Southern California, including those held in Riverside, Los Angeles, and Idyllwild, but only Palm Springs has been celebrating it on a golf course continuously for the past 100 years.

Former Palm Springs Mayor William Kleindienst was asked by a member of the Our Savior Lutheran Church in Palm Springs to give this 100th anniversary celebration April 16 its proper attention. Kleindienst has been a local historian and speaker since leaving political office in 2003.

“There are not many events anywhere that are 100 years old,” Kleindienst says as he zips his golf cart around to the No. 4 fairway on the O’Donnell Golf Course, where the Christian service has been held since 1917. There were three locations on the golf course where the Sunrise Easter Service was held over the years.