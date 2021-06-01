The Night House

“We call it a night house,” confirms Waterhouse, who has designed other residences for Cooley as well as a new cocktail lounge featured in the Los Angeles Times. “When he bought the home, there was just one light on a palm tree. Now we have more than 250,” including the spotlight on a colossal rock Cooley wanted to illuminate on the peak. The home lays its newfound splendor — by day and by night — across more than 4,000 square feet on three adjoining lots. It is dressed to the nines in an evening palette of tawny woods, natural stone, and Night Owl by Benjamin Moore. Inside and out, it’s a party-ready opus of warmth, depth, and sultry sophistication.

The “bare bones” compound of sheet rock and stucco gave Waterhouse a bland starting point and an easy springboard for earthy drama a year in the making. The moment he pulled off the sheetrock in the kitchen, a vision flashed before his eyes. He discovered and preserved midcentury stonework as the backsplash for a bar and brought in more than 100 pallets of similar stone to match. Wood slats line up across many walls and form a pattern on the dining room ceiling. To modernize the stucco columns along the patios, he wrapped them in pleated metal.