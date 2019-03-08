For the past 10 years, Gus Moran has created art on anything he could apply his piece of chalk to.

“Chalk art is [different] from any other form because of its temporary state,” the Pasadena-based artist says. “You take all this time creating a beautiful piece and after the event finishes, you have to walk away from it. Let the earth do what she wishes.”

Moran returns to Palm Springs March 16 for his seventh time to participate in the ninth annual Chalk Art Festival presented by the Rotary Club of Palm Springs Sunup. Judges will award monetary prizes ranging from $100 for honorable mention to $1,000 for Best in Show.

“This family-oriented event is like no other art festival in the city of Palm Springs,” says Kristin Bloomer, who chairs the Rotary Club’s foundation. The event is a fundraiser for art programs in public schools in Greater Palm Springs. Kids can let their creativity go wild in the “craft zones,” and everybody will enjoy the variety of food vendors.