The Wine of Champions

The pop of the cork. The hiss of the bubbles. The whoosh of the pour. The sound of Champagne is unmistakable. After that, however, things can get a little murkier. Brut vs. extra dry. Vintage vs. non-vintage. Affordable vs. astronomical. The most important rule of thumb: While all Champagnes are sparkling wines, only sparkling wines from the Champagne region of France can be considered Champagne. “Champagne is the best wine on Earth, hands down,” says Mollie Casey, director of food and beverage for the Sands Hotel and Spa in Indian Wells. “And there are all these factors that go into making Champagne taste the way it does and also cost what it does.”

So, is Champagne worth the splurge? And how are you supposed to know which sparklers will be worth it and which will fall flat? Before you fill your flute at your next holiday soirée, familiarize yourself with all the bubbly basics.

Go for the real deal …

That would be Champagne, which not only must be made with grapes from the region that sits less than 100 miles east of Paris, but also follow strict rules and regulations set by the appellation. That covers everything from planting practices to alcohol content to labeling to the winemaking process, including fermentation, when yeast converts sugar to alcohol and transforms grape juice into wine. Most notably, Champagne must go through a second fermentation inside the sealed bottle that creates carbonation along with a complexity and characteristics that make Champagne, well, that fancy stuff people drink on yachts and in rap videos. “There’s a very, very particular mouthfeel and flavor as a result of that second fermentation, the process of imparting more bubbles and alcohol and this yeasty bready flavor into a wine. And there’s a particular size and feel of the bubbles — tiny pinpricks on your tongue,” Casey says. “Descriptions like brioche and croissant and bakery-style flavors, that’s really only going to happen in the Champagne method of making sparkling wine.”

… Or opt for something close

You can discover solid alternatives from outside the region — from Spanish Cava to California sparkling but will have to do a little more homework. Because most Champagnes are made primarily with chardonnay, pinot noir, and pinot meunier grapes, sparkling wines created from those same grapes often make good substitutes, according to Scott Halterlein, a certified sommelier and Coachella Valley sales representative with distributor Wine Warehouse. “Those three grapes give everything you want in a beautiful Champagne. They use chardonnay for the acidity and minerality. Pinot noir gives it some body and weight, and pinot meunier will give it fruit. So when people mimic that with the right grapes, they’re really spot on, and chances are you’re going to get a great sparkling wine in that same category but for half the price.” (Champagne rarely retails for less than $40.) Here’s the tricky part: Grape varieties aren’t necessarily listed on bottles, so you’ll likely need to ask your wine shop staffer, server, or sommelier.

Cremant, wine made in the Champagne method in one of seven regions of France outside of

Champagne, can also be an excellent affordable option, Casey says, adding the Cremant from Laguedoc-Rousillon offered at Sands’ restaurant, Pink Cabana, is the venue’s top seller. “To me, in a blind taste test, it would taste very similar to a Champagne, but you’ll get it for a fraction of the price.”