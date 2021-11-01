Charity Register 2021-2022

Aids museums, universities, schools, public agencies, and other interested parties involved in archaeological investigations and research. Promotes public understanding and appreciation for cultural and historical resources.

760-565-1196, cvarch.org

Coachella Valley Repertory

Strives to present thought-provoking, innovative theater of substance and offer outreach programs that enrich, enhance, and impact the quality of life for residents and visitors in the Coachella Valley.

760-296-2966, cvrep.org

Dezart Performs

To provide an artistic homefor bold and cutting-edige plays, careating an atmosphere of artistic growth for actors, writers, and directors who uniquely contribute to the diverse theatrical environment in the Coachella Valley.

760-322-0179, dezartperforms.org

McCallum Theatre

Entertains and educates the public by offering a variety of performing arts experiences that reflect the diversity of people, interests, and tastes of the communities and constituents served by the theater.

760-346-6505, mccallumtheatre.com

Modernism Week

Celebrates and fosters appreciation of midcentury architecture and design, as well as contemporary thinking in these fields, by encouraging education, preservation, and sustainable modern living as represented in Greater Palm Springs.

info@modernismweek.com, modernismweek.com

Old Town Artisan Studios

Provides a warm and inviting place where people of all ages can reveal their creativity through clay, fused glass, painting, and other artistic mediums. Offers individual private instruction; classes for children, adults, and seniors; independent studio use; and fee-exempt instruction to numerous charities throughout the Coachella Valley. Provides positive art experiences for all people regardless of age, ability, or financial condition. Believes art is healing and that it has an everlasting positive impact on each individual and the world around them.

760-777-1444, oldtownartisanstudios.org

Palm Canyon Theatre

Dedicates itself to educating and enriching the Greater Palm Springs community and its visitors through live stage productions. Operates primarily with volunteers to produce about 13 Broadway musicals and classic plays each year and offer a summer children’s theater camp and production.

760-323-5123, palmcanyontheatre.org

Palm Springs Air Museum

Educates the public about the role air power played in preserving American liberties. Honors veterans. Preserves, exhibits, and flies aircraft from World War II, Korea, and the Vietnam Wars. Uses permanent and temporary exhibits, related artifacts, artwork, and library sources to commemorate American history.

760-778-6262, palmspringsairmuseum.org

Palm Springs Art Museum

Creates transformative experiences that expand people’s understanding of themselves and the world. Connects people to the art and culture of the local community and present time through collections, exhibitions, and programs. Fosters and inspires reflection and renewal for local, national, and global audiences.

760-322-4800, psmuseum.org

Los Angeles Philharmonic Affiliates in the Desert

Promote youth music education in the Coachella Valley and neighboring areas.

310-853-3083, affiliatesinthedesert.org

The Waring International Piano Competition

Excites, educates, and engages the community at large with the joy of classical piano by presenting, promoting, and nurturing classical music through live piano performance, including international competitions, concerts, and local educational outreach programs for all ages.

760-773-2575, vwipc.org