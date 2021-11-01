Charity Register 2021-2022

Many of the desert’s most anticipated events, from dressy galas to swinging golf tournaments, benefit nonprofit and charitable organizations. Each season, hundreds of philanthropists and volunteers give their love and labor to plan these special events, and their dedication provides worthy organizations a showcase for their messages and a foundation to carry out their missions.
Palm Springs Life is proud to be a part of this generous community. In addition to sponsoring and hosting events throughout the year, we publish a directory of charities and a calendar of their major fundraising events.
We hope you’ll use this guide and refer to our website listings of charities and events all year long, and help these organizations find cures, ease suffering, improve quality of life, and educate and enlighten as many people as possible.
Animals + Wildlife
Forever Free Horse Rescue
Provides care for unwanted, neglected, and abused equines of all breeds and conditions, sparing each horse from euthanasia.
760-772-8446, foreverfreehorserescue.com
Living Free Animal Sanctuary
Saves, rehabilitates, and finds qualified homes for orphaned and abused cats and dogs facing imminent shelter euthanasia; is a no-kill facility.
951-659-4687, living-free.org
Palm Springs Animal Shelter
Operates under the no-kill philosophy; is managed and operated by Friends of the Palm Springs Animal Shelter. Promotes responsible pet stewardship and the humane treatment of animals.
760-416-5718, psanimalshelter.org
Arts + Culture
Artists Council
Elevates artists through exhibitions, professional development, and community engagement.
760-565-6130, artistscouncil.com
Coachella Valley Archaeological Society
Promotes the preservation and conservation of cultural and historical resources. Assists in the scientific archaeological survey of the Coachella Valley and surrounding areas.
Aids museums, universities, schools, public agencies, and other interested parties involved in archaeological investigations and research. Promotes public understanding and appreciation for cultural and historical resources.
760-565-1196, cvarch.org
Coachella Valley Repertory
Strives to present thought-provoking, innovative theater of substance and offer outreach programs that enrich, enhance, and impact the quality of life for residents and visitors in the Coachella Valley.
760-296-2966, cvrep.org
Dezart Performs
To provide an artistic homefor bold and cutting-edige plays, careating an atmosphere of artistic growth for actors, writers, and directors who uniquely contribute to the diverse theatrical environment in the Coachella Valley.
760-322-0179, dezartperforms.org
McCallum Theatre
Entertains and educates the public by offering a variety of performing arts experiences that reflect the diversity of people, interests, and tastes of the communities and constituents served by the theater.
760-346-6505, mccallumtheatre.com
Modernism Week
Celebrates and fosters appreciation of midcentury architecture and design, as well as contemporary thinking in these fields, by encouraging education, preservation, and sustainable modern living as represented in Greater Palm Springs.
info@modernismweek.com, modernismweek.com
Old Town Artisan Studios
Provides a warm and inviting place where people of all ages can reveal their creativity through clay, fused glass, painting, and other artistic mediums. Offers individual private instruction; classes for children, adults, and seniors; independent studio use; and fee-exempt instruction to numerous charities throughout the Coachella Valley. Provides positive art experiences for all people regardless of age, ability, or financial condition. Believes art is healing and that it has an everlasting positive impact on each individual and the world around them.
760-777-1444, oldtownartisanstudios.org
Palm Canyon Theatre
Dedicates itself to educating and enriching the Greater Palm Springs community and its visitors through live stage productions. Operates primarily with volunteers to produce about 13 Broadway musicals and classic plays each year and offer a summer children’s theater camp and production.
760-323-5123, palmcanyontheatre.org
Palm Springs Air Museum
Educates the public about the role air power played in preserving American liberties. Honors veterans. Preserves, exhibits, and flies aircraft from World War II, Korea, and the Vietnam Wars. Uses permanent and temporary exhibits, related artifacts, artwork, and library sources to commemorate American history.
760-778-6262, palmspringsairmuseum.org
Palm Springs Art Museum
Creates transformative experiences that expand people’s understanding of themselves and the world. Connects people to the art and culture of the local community and present time through collections, exhibitions, and programs. Fosters and inspires reflection and renewal for local, national, and global audiences.
760-322-4800, psmuseum.org
Los Angeles Philharmonic Affiliates in the Desert
Promote youth music education in the Coachella Valley and neighboring areas.
310-853-3083, affiliatesinthedesert.org
The Waring International Piano Competition
Excites, educates, and engages the community at large with the joy of classical piano by presenting, promoting, and nurturing classical music through live piano performance, including international competitions, concerts, and local educational outreach programs for all ages.
760-773-2575, vwipc.org
Community Services
Annenberg Foundation Trust at Sunnylands
Provides funding and support to nonprofit organizations in the United States and globally.
760-202-2222, annenberg.org
Association of Fundraising Professionals, California, Desert Communities Chapter
Advances philanthropy by enabling people and organizations to practice effective and ethical fundraising through education and training, promotion of credentialing, resources for fundraising effectiveness, networking, mentoring, advocacy, and recognition of philanthropy.
909-226-1085, afpcadesert.org
Coachella Valley Rescue Mission
Serves those in need by sharing the saving grace of Jesus Christ through the provision of food, shelter, clothing, and spiritual recovery.
760-347-3512, cvrm.org
Desert Arc
Serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities by enhancing their quality of life and creating opportunities for adults 18 and older. Runs a variety of enterprises providing business services, including shredding, recycling, landscape maintenance, janitorial services, and fulfillment, to area companies.
760-404-1368, desertarc.org
Desert Community Foundation
Encourages and facilitates charitable giving in the desert communities.
760-674-9080, desertfoundation.org
Friends of the Palm Springs Library
Supports the library in providing world-class service to the community through the purchase of books, movies, music, the visual arts, furnishings, and electronic equipment and by advocating for funding, gifts, and memorials.
760-668-8838, friendsofthepalmspringslibrary.org
Mama’s House
Offers a safe, supportive, loving, and nurturing residential environment for women who are facing an unplanned pregnancy with no place to live and no means of support. Offers additional services to residents, their baby’s fathers, and often their families, as well as the community at large, at Hope Center, the educational and counseling extension of Mama’s House.
760-406-3413, themamashouse.org
Martha’s Village and Kitchen
Provides a safe, welcoming environment for impoverished and homeless families, children, and individuals with a proven, robust selection of housing, education, and support services so that they are empowered to transform their lives with dignity. Collaborates and partners with other organizations and agencies to leverage resources and fill gaps to ensure the effectiveness and long-term sustainability of the organization and to break the cycle of poverty and homelessness.
760-347-4741, marthasvillage.org
Palm Springs Public Library Foundation
Aims to support the Palm Springs Public Library and to increase and broaden its use as a cultural and education institution through financial support. Raises funds for projects that nurture, safeguard, and support the Palm Springs Library for centuries to come, including the purchase or construction of facilities, renovation of existing facilities, and the purchase and maintenance of materials, collections, and electronic resources. Supports adult literacy programs, children’s services, and community enrichment programs.
760-408-4590, pslibraryfoundation.org
Paws & Hearts Animal Assisted Therapy
Enriches the lives of the frail and special-care cases that require the loving attention and affection that only a “four-legged” healer can provide.
760-836-1406, pawsandhearts.org
The H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation
Supports established organizations, particularly ones promoting healthcare, social services, and education, in an effort to help people help themselves.
760-341-5293, hnberger.org
United Way of the Desert
Aims to break the cycle of poverty in the Coachella Valley by mobilizing the caring power of community. Supports local programs that align with their three areas of focus: education, income stability, and health.
760-323-2731, unitedwayofthedesert.org
Education
California State University, San Bernardino Palm Desert Campus
Offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees, a doctorate in educational leadership, and teacher credentials and certificates. Serves more than 1,400 students as the Coachella Valley’s four-year public university and plays a vital role in educating and training the region’s growing population.
760-341-2883, csusb.edu/pdc
College of the Desert Foundation
Acts as advocates for the college and aims to secure financial support to enhance educational opportunities for all students.
760-773-2561, codfoundation.org
Friends of the College of the Desert Library
Strives to share members’ enthusiasm for literature and libraries with Coachella Valley communities and raises funds to achieve that aim.
43500 Monterey Ave. Palm Desert,
CA 92260
760-333-0733, friendsofcodlibrary.org
The Girlfriend Factor
Provides renewable educational grants and emotional support to local adult women who choose to improve their lives through higher education and occupational training.
760-772-9594, girlfriendfactor.org
Environmental
Coachella Valley Mountains Conservancy
Strives to protect the scenic, wildlife, cultural, geologic, and recreational resources that make the Coachella Valley such a splendid place for people and all the other life forms with which we share this special place.
760-776-5026, cvmc.ca.gov
Friends of the Desert Mountains
Works to preserve land; to support education, conservation, and research in the Coachella Valley; and to act as the support organization for the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument.
760-568-9918, desertmountains.org
Mojave Desert Land Trust
Strives to protect the Mojave Desert ecosystem and its scenic and cultural resource values, including dark night skies, clean air and water, broad views and vistas, and an abundance of native plants and animals.
760-366-5440, mdlt.org
Health + Wellness
AAP – Food Samaritans
Provides nutritional support to improve the quality of the lives of low-income people living with HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses throughout the Coachella Valley.
760-325-8481, aidsassistance.org
Act For Multiple Sclerosis
Provides assistance to Coachella Valley residents living with multiple sclerosis to help clients live stronger longer.
760-773-9806, actforms.org
Big Hearts For Little Hearts Desert Guild
Raises funds for Loma Linda Children’s University Children’s health to ensure critical medical care for the children of the Coachella Valley.
909-558-5384, lluchdesertguild.org
Bighorn Behind A Miracle
Provides critical funding needed to help in diagnosis, treatment, research, services, and education for those affected by breast cancer.
760-610-8218, bighornbam.net
Professional Organizations
Palm Springs Hospitality Association
Endeavors to increase tourism in Palm Springs while representing the interests of its hospitality members.
760-835-4957, palmspringshospitality.org
Religious Organizations
Congregation Beth Shalom
Encourages everyone to participate in the religious, cultural, educational, and social experiences offered. Welcomes all Jews and interfaith couples, regardless of ability, background, sexual orientation, or gender identity.
760-200-3636, congregationbethshalom.net
Youth
Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs
Offers after-school0 programs to the youth of the Greater Palm Springs area. Provides a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendships, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours.
760-327-1304, bgcps.org
Palm Springs Pathfinders
Helps the children of the Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs and Pathfinder Ranch by raising funds for their benefit.
949-294-5390, palmspringspathfinders.org
Tools For Tomorrow
Provides free, after-school arts literacy programs integrating creative writing, art, music, and drama for children in grades three through five in elementary schools throughout the Coachella Valley.
760-601-3954, toolsfortomorrow.org
Variety – The Children’s Charity of the Desert
Promotes and protects the health and well-being of underprivileged and special needs children in the Coachella Valley through hard work, thoughtful stewardship, and single-minded focus on the needs of the young. Strives to make a lasting difference in the lives of children, their families, the community, and the world one need at a time.
760-773-9800, varietyofthedesert.org