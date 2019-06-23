If This Pool Could Talk

This 1935 Spanish residence in Palm Springs is known as 77 Palms Estate since — you guessed it — the almost one-acre property has 77 palm trees. But like so many other local homes, there’s a lot more to the story.

Currently on the market for $1,688,000, the estate is next door to the site once occupied by the Racquet Club resort, a well-known celebrity hangout founded in 1934 by actors Charlie Farrell (elected mayor of Palm Springs in 1948) and Ralph Bellamy. The home’s first occupant was fellow actor Charles Butterworth, who was of the original members of the Racquet Club. (Butterworth’s distinctive voice was the inspiration for the Cap’n Crunch commercials.)

