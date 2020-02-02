Midcentury and Modern

Even sight unseen, this Palm Springs residence achieves a trifecta: It was designed by architect Charles DuBois, built by the Alexander Construction Company, and is located on the western edge of the city’s sought-after Vista Las Palmas neighborhood. But its charms don’t stop there.

Currently on the market for $1,995,000, the home’s sophisticated interior has been thoughtfully renovated to suit the needs of a 21st-century buyer yet retains many period details. Beautiful, original poured terrazzo floors flow throughout the house, there are vaulted, tongue-and-groove ceilings, and Heath Ceramics tile enlivens the kitchen and bathrooms.

