Midcentury and Modern

Even sight unseen, this Palm Springs residence achieves a trifecta: It was designed by architect Charles DuBois, built by the Alexander Construction Company, and is located on the western edge of the city’s sought-after Vista Las Palmas neighborhood. But its charms don’t stop there.
Currently on the market for $1,995,000, the home’s sophisticated interior has been thoughtfully renovated to suit the needs of a 21st-century buyer yet retains many period details. Beautiful, original poured terrazzo floors flow throughout the house, there are vaulted, tongue-and-groove ceilings, and Heath Ceramics tile enlivens the kitchen and bathrooms.
Clerestory windows and walls of glass fill the space with light and offer two separate mountain views — the San Jacinto Mountains to the west and the Chocolate Mountains to the east.
The four-bedroom (plus a home office), three-bathroom, over 2,200-square-foot home features a layout where the custom kitchen is tucked off to the side, but also opens to the living and dining areas. It’s outfitted with quartz countertops and high-end appliances such as a Wolf stove, Fisher & Paykel dishwasher, and Sub-Zero refrigerator.
The house was designed by architect Charles Dubois and built by the Alexander Construction Company. Dubois, along with William Krisel and Dan Palmer, designed approximately 330 homes in the Vista Las Palmas neighborhood.
The master en-suite has a sunken tub that was molded out of terrazzo, quartz countertops, and a private outdoor shower.
The over one-quarter-acre lot includes a spacious backyard with a large loggia — covered by a unique, steel I-beam overhang — that functions as an outdoor living room, plus a gas grill and a serene pool with a tanning shelf. “It’s a special lot and is 20 percent bigger than most in the neighborhood,” notes realtor Chris Menrad.
810 N. Rose Avenue, Palm Springs
For more information, contact Chris Menrad, TTKrepresents/Compass, 949-887-4674, chris.menrad@compass.com.
The living room has many original details including tongue-and-groove ceilings, a stone fireplace and terrazzo hearth, breeze block, and poured terrazzo floors.
Modern on the Market 2020
This Charles Dubois house is one of several midcentury homes for sale during the opening weekend of Modernism Week. “Modern on the Market” shines the spotlight on the architecture that defines the Greater Palm Springs real estate market.
Open house hours are 10 a.m. to 4 pm. Feb. 15 in Palm Springs, and noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 16 in Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells and La Quinta.
See the list of open houses below. Please note the list may contain some inaccuracies due to the possibility of a property selling prior to the event. Contact the realtor associated with the property to confirm the property’s status.
