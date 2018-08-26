History is all around us in Palm Springs and the home at 1210 Los Robles in the Vista Las Palmas neighborhood is part of that long legacy. As part of the Las Palmas Summit Estates community built by the Alexander Construction Company, architect Charles DuBois designed the house in 1962. Originally decorated by local designer Michael Buccino, it’s said that the house was rented at one time by author John Steinbeck.

Today, Martin Lowery and Jade Nelson own the home. The couple remembers first seeing the house in 2004 soon after it had been purchased by well-known interior designer Bill Stewart who did a complete, period-sensitive restoration. (Both the interior and exterior have been published extensively over the last decade.) Stewart subsequently sold the property to Lowery and Nelson in 2016.