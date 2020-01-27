Quality Time

What stood out about it?

First, it had three bedrooms in the main house and a casita with a full bath plus one “bonus room,” which we turned into a home gym. The interior had been remodeled by H3K Design with custom applications a couple years prior. We knew we could fine-tune the exterior and landscape into something we loved.

Where did you begin adding your own touch?

By shopping in our own house. In 20 years, you collect a lot of stuff. We have a collection of over 100 artworks, so we started looking at which pieces we wanted to come back into our everyday lives. The home also gave us the opportunity to buy a few pieces we hadn’t had the capacity for. Our next stop was 1stdibs.com because we wanted to buy period pieces by important designers of the time — such as Vladimir Kagan, Isamu Noguchi — that had been maintained or recovered. We didn’t want to put today’s furniture in a house from 1958. We wanted it to feel consistent with the home, as well as the scale. With few exceptions, they are all late 1950s and early ’60s. We love color and pattern, so that was another important aspect. And we have embraced out inner wallpaper friend.

Was there much to do on the exterior?

Landscape designer William Kopelk had worked with the previous owner. We took the best of what he created that worked for us and took it in a new direction. One of the things he did well was build this poolside raised deck, where we have added a fire pit and conversation area. It has a magnificent view of the mountains, which makes it a glorious place to have coffee in the morning or to sit in the evening with an adult beverage when the sky is changing. He situated it beautifully; it is my favorite place on the property. We worked with Sean Lockyer (of Studio AR&D Architects) on the landscape to remodel both soft and hardscape. I love his work, and I think he is doing wonderful things in the region.