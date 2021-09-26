The Trees Before Us

A wood like this was too rare to be hurried through; and so we strewed ourselves a springy mattress of the arrowweed which bordered the little creek, spread our blankets, and gave ourselves unreservedly to the enchantment of a moonlit night in this forest primeval. … In the moonlight the great ribbed fronds of the tree crowns glistened like silver, and as the fingers of the wind lightly drew across them, they gave out a soft music to which the ripple of the water in the arrowweeds made accompaniment.

From there, the duo continued through Little Paradise into the canyon of Potrero Creek and on to Pinyon Flat, where Saunders found “the most extensive stand of one-leaf pine — that is, piñon — to be found in our southern mountains.”

An endearing little tree is the piñon, in height rarely over twenty-five feet, oftener ten or fifteen, short and rough of trunk, with a rather shapely pyramidal crown in youth which becomes flattened and drooping in age, as an old felt hat hangs down at the brim. There is no more luxurious outdoor bed that I know than the spongy, needle-packed ground beneath some nonogenarian piñon, whose branches, pendent to the earth, curtain you in as snugly as the hangings of an old-fashioned four poster.