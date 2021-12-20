Clearly Brilliant

No need to call Charles Hollis Jones and say you’re penning a retrospective. Jones doesn’t have to talk about his celebrated past. He’s living in the moment, exhibiting his most recent work, and designing new furnishings and accent pieces with the untamed energy of a millennial. Each piece, however, manifests through a lens fine-tuned from more than four decades of prolific experience, and counting.

The lifetime of Lucite for which Jones is renown has made him a household name the world over. When his parents encouraged him to leave their Indiana farm, fate landed him a job at an L.A. Lucite factory at age 16. “My brother introduced me as a designer, so that’s what I was hired to do,” he says. “Lucite, now luxurious, was once seen as a novelty.”