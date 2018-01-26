Charles Phoenix

Modernism Week Bus Tour Guide

Author, Addicted to Americana

charlesphoenix.com

Admittedly “obsessed” with Americana, Charles Phoenix promotes Palm Springs wherever he goes. Though he lives in Los Angeles, he knows the intricacies of desert lore better than many residents. That and his penchant for design serve him well as a double-decker bus tour guide during Modernism Week.

“It’s like a petting zoo of architecture,” he says. “I explain the city’s culture, style, and history. I tell stories about icons of the past like JFK and Marilyn Monroe. This is a city with stories to tell, and it plays well to people who come from all over the world.”