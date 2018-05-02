Although I hail from Charleston, South Carolina, there is something about Greater Palm Springs that makes me feel right at home. Who wouldn’t be happy surrounded by a Crayola box of color and such delicious food? This glorious desert is definitely on point with my goal to make every day feel like the weekend.

Friday Afternoon

The Weekend House

Check in early so you can soak up all the fun at the fabulous Weekend House, a midcentury vacation rental in Palm Springs. All the necessities are here: pool, hot tub, and games including pingpong and cornhole. Then, take a DIY neighborhood door tour: Start at the corner of East Sierra Way and South Camino Real and head toward South Caliente Drive.