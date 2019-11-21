Toppling an Empire

Charlize Theron will receive the International Star Award, Actress for her performance in Bombshell at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala. The event, presented by American Express, sponsored by AT&T and Entertainment Tonight and hosted by Mary Hart is scheduled for Jan. 2 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival runs Jan. 2-13, 2020.
“Over the years, Charlize Theron has created so many memorable roles including her performances in Monster, North Country, Young Adult, Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde, Tully and so much more,” says Festival Chairman Harold Matzner. “In her latest film, Bombshell she gives yet another award-worthy performance through her striking physical transformation of her portrayal as Megan Kelly.”
Theron was previously honored at the festival with the Desert Palm Achievement Award in 2006 and the Vanguard Award in 2012. Past recipients of the International Star Award include Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren, Gary Oldman and Saoirse Ronan. She joins previously announced honorees Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger.
Lionsgate presents Bombshell, a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time, Fox News, and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it. The film is directed by Emmy Award winner Jay Roach and written by Academy Award winner Charles Randolph. The film stars Academy Award winner Theron, who also served as a producer on the film, Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman, Academy Award nominee John Lithgow and Academy Award nominee Margot Robbie, along with Emmy Award winner Kate McKinnon, Golden Globe nominee Connie Britton, Emmy Award winner Mark Duplass, Emmy Award nominee Rob Delaney, Golden Globe nominee Malcolm McDowell and Academy Award winner Allison Janney.
Charlize Theron has appeared in numerous films including The Devil’s Advocate, The Cider House Rules, the critically acclaimed Monster for which she earned an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and an Independent Spirit Award; North Country for which she was nominated for an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Critics Choice Award; Hancock, Young Adult for which she garnered a Golden Globe nomination; HBO’s The Life and Death of Peter Sellers for which she received a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and Emmy nominations; Snow White and the Huntsman, A Million Ways to Die in the West, Mad Max: Fury Road, Dark Places, Kubo and the Two Strings, Long Shot and The Fate of The Furious. She has served as an actress and producer on Bombshell, Atomic Blonde, Gringo, Tully, Long Shot and A Private War and a producer on the hit Netflix crime drama Mindhunter and Hyperdrive.
