Herve Glin loves the culinary life.

Sitting down with the chef extraordinaire of the Parker Palm Springs over a plate of Waz-za Waffles at his breakfast spot Norma’s had me smiling the entire time. His laughter is infectious, finding humor in most everything and enjoys poking fun at himself. The fruit-filled waffle with the crackly brûlée top we made (see the video) was just the icing on the cake.

Tell us how you became a chef.

I started when I was 14. I had an apprenticeship in France where I come from. Moved to Paris when I was 18 and worked with a nice restaurant there. I had the chance to move to Montreal to work for the Four Seasons Hotel, the Hilton hotel. One of the chefs took me to Houston, Texas. That was my first time in the U.S. and I loved it. From there we traveled and came to California. I worked in Napa Valley and San Diego before I came to the desert. I’ve been here for the last 15 years. I love the desert. The hotel here is fun and I enjoy every day, no question about it. We take care of four restaurants – Mister Parker, Norma’s, The Lemonade Stand and Counter Reformation, the little wine bar we have. Each one has a different style. It’s more exciting to be a chef and be involved in that.

What is your favorite cuisine to eat?

My cooking is the only one I like. (laughs) Just kidding. I like Asian. I had the pleasure to go to Vietnam and Japan. I’m very impressed with the Vietnamese cooking. Asian style cooking is what I like. I was not raised on that type of cooking so for me it was a discovery. I like the balance of the flavor, the balance of the sweet and the sour. That’s what I want.

VIDEO: Watch Chef Herve Glin and writer Tiffany Clark create a special waffle called the Waz Za? on the menu at Norma’s at the Parker Palm Springs.