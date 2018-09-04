What is your favorite cuisine to eat and what is your favorite cuisine to cook?

I really don’t have a favorite. I get bored quickly. I go through different phases where I’m really into Japanese food and then I’m really into Italian food. For me, the most important thing is to really enjoy something great for what it is. Whether it’s just a simple grilled cheese sandwich that has amazing bread and amazing butter and amazing cheese. I love French cuisine, I love Italian cuisine, a lot of things from the Mediterranean are really inspirational to me and even what we’ve done here in California in the past 30 years is definitely a big part of what I still have in my DNA as a chef.

You last weekend on earth, which city would you most like to eat in?

Based on my experience it would have to be Florence, Italy. It’s the best food I’ve ever had in my life. It was so understated and so simple. It was all about the purity of the ingredients and having a really deep respect for food and love and a passion for it and it really translated everywhere I ate there. That was a special time and I would love to do it again.

Is there a chef that you admire?

There are several chefs I look up to and I follow them everyday just to be in tune with what the current trends are and even the older things and respecting the history. Top of my list is Jeremiah Tower, who is the chef I worked for at Stars in San Francisco. He’s probably the first true celebrity chef and is considered the Godfather of California cuisine. If it weren’t for people like him being a true pioneer, we wouldn’t have these opportunities as chefs. I love Thomas Keller a lot. I think he’s much more of a down-to-earth fundamentalist kind of guy. One of the best dining experiences I’ve ever had was at his restaurant. I had the opportunity to cook for him years ago and it was a tremendous experience. Those are probably my favorite two right now.