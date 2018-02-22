How did you get involved with Citi Taste of Tennis event?

My good friend, John Mooney is a chef that has worked with Citi on many other events. John and I go way back to our culinary school days over 20 years ago. I’ve been a participant in Taste of Tennis in New York several years ago, so it was good to reunite with the event.

Tell us a little about what you’ll be cooking up at the Citi Taste of Tennis? Why did you pick this dish?

For the Cooking demo, Tortilla Española – Chistorra sausage, salsa brava, garlic aioli and chistorra is a type of cured Spanish sausage that really imparts a smoky, hearty flavor to the traditional tortilla española. For the Taste Around Bonito del Norte Montadito – Spanish tuna, capers, radish. Canned Spanish seafood is a delicacy unto itself. If it’s fished from the seas, chances are the Spanish have found a delicious way to preserve it in a can or jar. One of my favorite varieties is bonito del norte tuna packed in oil – it’s dense, flavorful, and delightfully rich.

Is there a difference between East Coast compared to the West Coast when it comes to Latin cuisine?

I don’t know if there’s a difference in Latin cuisine more as there is in terms of ingredients and cooking styles. The West Coast is a bounty of great ingredients from the sea and the land, whereas the East Coast we have to import some things and seasonally we have some great local ingredients as well. It’s just different in terms of the procurement of your ingredients. It’s night and day.

Tell us why you started the Garces Foundation, and given the current political climate around immigration has it become harder to achieve your mission or is it making the difference you had hoped for?

Yes, it is making a difference. I noticed there was a need in our workforce for these services – health services, literacy through job training courses. I felt like there was a gap and nobody was helping the immigrant workforce in Philadelphia. I feel like five years into it we’ve definitely had an influence. We treat about 400 to 500 patients a year, and we have about 100 students enrolled in our classes per semester. Every little bit helps and counts. We think that we are making an impact and we are proud of that.

Are there any future plans to open a restaurant on the West Coast?

You never know. I like Los Angeles. I’d love to do LA, but it’s about the right time and the right place.

