You’ve Come A Long Way, Tempeh

The term “vegan” was coined by a British woodworker and animal rights advocate named Donald Watson, or maybe it was his wife Dorothy, historians aren’t sure. However, there is no quibble that the couple and four other friends created the Vegan Society in 1944. Fifty years later, on November 1, 1994, World Vegan Day was born.

Today, Vegfests are being held all over our planet, with the largest concentration taking place in the United Kingdom (18), Florida comes in second (9), while Pennsylvania and California tie for the bronze (4). The only reason California tied with Pennsylvania this year is because of Bryan Lopez, a 22-year old business student and senior at California State University at San Bernardino in Palm Desert.

Last May, Lopez debuted his first Desert Vegfest in Riverside attended by more than 2,000 enthusiasts. That’s a pretty impressive number for its freshman year. On Dec. 7, Lopez is producing his second, and this time there will be films, guest speakers, three DJs, and he’s upped the vendors from 40 to 45 as well as adding four nonprofits. He’s pretty stoked that his favorite gourmet vegan brick and mortar, Chef Tanya’s Kitchen, is participating in the festival’s second outing. The chef, Tanya Petrovna, was born and raised in Palm Springs, and is somewhat of a local celebrity in the vegan and pet rescue worlds.

