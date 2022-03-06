Meet the Experts

Kieran Fleming

Executive chef at Agua Caliente Casinos Rancho Mirage

This native New Yorker has moved several times and lived in many different cities and states, along the way developing a taste for diverse foods and gastronomic customs. He became a chef later in life — in addition to his culinary degree, Fleming also has a degree in criminal justice that he put to use for 11 years in law enforcement before turning toward his real passion. “I truly love my career and enjoy sharing my knowledge and what I have learned with anyone willing to listen,” he says. Now, in his post at Agua Caliente Casinos Rancho Mirage, he has cultivated an enthusiastic team along with creative menus that showcase local produce and seasonal ingredients.

