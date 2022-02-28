End of an Era

Known as ANA Inspiration since 2015, this month’s rebranded Chevron Championship will be the last LPGA tournament in Rancho Mirage before it relocates to Houston, Texas, in 2023. Here are the biggest moments from 51 years of desert play.

1972: Conceived by Dinah Shore and Colgate-Palmolive chairman David Foster, the women’s golf tournament launches with a bang at Mission Hills Country Club, waving around a heavier purse than any other championship in the LPGA (and it wasn’t yet sanctioned as a major).

1983: The LPGA officially dubs the tourney a major championship. Today, it is the first of five major championships played during the calendar year.

1988: After her win, Amy Alcott spontaneously lunges into the lake adjacent to the 18th green with her caddie, beginning a tradition of the victor’s leap into Poppie’s Pond.