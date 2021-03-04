A Bird in the Hand

Hot Stuff

Blackbook owner Dean Lavine tested 50 different versions before landing on the perfect recipe, double dredging the chicken breast in seasoned flour and a Crystal hot sauce-infused egg wash and then coating it in a mixture of spicy seasoning and some of the fryer’s flavorful oil. The bad boy comes on a buttered L’Artisan burger bun and is finished with a housemade ranch slaw and the restaurant’s Comeback Sauce, its Southern take on Thousand Island. blackbookbar.com