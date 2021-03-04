A Bird in the Hand

The classic fried chicken sandwich is centered around a California-raised free-range Jidori chicken breast dredged in a simple seasoned flour-panko batter.
PHOTOGRAPHS BY NATE ABBOTT
Hot Stuff
Blackbook owner Dean Lavine tested 50 different versions before landing on the perfect recipe, double dredging the chicken breast in seasoned flour and a Crystal hot sauce-infused egg wash and then coating it in a mixture of spicy seasoning and some of the fryer’s flavorful oil. The bad boy comes on a buttered L’Artisan burger bun and is finished with a housemade ranch slaw and the restaurant’s Comeback Sauce, its Southern take on Thousand Island. blackbookbar.com
Twice as Nice
Order up double the decadence with this duo of small-but-mighty sliders at Eureka in Indian Wells. The mini sammies get their crunch from a layer of coleslaw, creaminess from mashed potatoes (boldly placed inside the sandwich), and a sinus-clearing dose of heat via the firecracker aioli hot sauce, chili powder, chili flakes, and cayenne pepper. eurekarestaurantgroup.com/locations/indian-wells
Cheese, Please
You’re already splurging on a deep-fried chicken, so might as well go for broke with this version at Indian Wells Golf Resort’s Vue Restaurant and Grill. The kitchen melts some oozy Provolone on the sandwich, adds a zippy pickle-jalapeño slaw and buffalo aioli into the mix, and serves it on a glossy brioche bun. indianwellsgolfresort.com
Free-Range Find
At downtown Palm Springs poultry palace Chicken Ranch, you can choose from plenty of forms of fowl, but what you really want is the eatery’s classic fried chicken sandwich centered around a California-raised free-range Jidori chicken breast dredged in a simple seasoned flour-panko batter. It’s served on a toasted L’Artisan brioche bun and piled with pickles, vinegar-based slaw, and Sriracha-spiked aioli. eatchickenranch.com