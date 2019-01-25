The Family Services of the Desert/Food Now created a new concept for its Ninth Annual Chili Cook-off. The organization’s executive director, Dana Johnson and his board added “The Range Rovers” swing band, celebrity appearances, magic, a silent auction, and historic airplanes while holding the event in the Palm Springs Air Museum. The theme of the event, “Imagine Winning the War on Hunger,” paid appropriate homage to that venue.

A competition of local celebrity chefs and chili aficionados added to the excitement, and a team of professional chili judges made the rounds during the evening, which also included appetizers from Trio Restaurant, the 2017 Cook-off champions. Local microbreweries provided craft beer tastings with more than 14 restaurants participants in the Cook-off.

Family Services of the Desert’s community food pantry Food Now provides no-cost healthy and nutritious food choices for in-need residents of Desert Hot Springs who would otherwise have to go hungry.

Family Services of the Desert

14080 Palm Drive, Suite E

Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240

760-288-7878

thefamilyservicesofthedesert.org