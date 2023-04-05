Chino Canyon Draws Visitors With Steep, Stunning Beauty

Celebrated today as a welcoming Palm Springs landmark and gateway to the famed Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, Chino Canyon is a master class in geological anatomy as its broad slope embraces the impressive transition from desert floor to the alpine peaks of the 270,000-acre Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument. Passengers ascend via tram cars, marveling at the intimate views of the canyon walls’ fissures, fractures, uplift, and strata created during 10,834-foot Mount San Jacinto’s initial push through layers of granite.

At the base of Chino Canyon, where North Palm Canyon Drive intersects with Tramway Road, Palm Springs Visitors Center provides guests with valuable information and suggestions for their stay. It occupies the former Tramway Gas Station, which is famous for its iconic modern design by architects Albert Frey and Robson C. Chambers and appearances in films and television shows. It most recently was in 2022’s Don’t Worry Darling starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

Chino Canyon supports a broad range of endemic wildlife, some of which are threatened or endangered, that depend on the natural landscape for survival. Among them are the threatened desert tortoise, the endangered least Bell’s vireo, and Peninsular bighorn sheep, which use the canyon as a critical crossing point between habitats.

For decades, this hallowed canyon at the base of Mount San Jacinto has been the subject of much debate over development of the area. Shadowrock, which included an 18-hole golf course, houses, condominiums, and hotels — a total of more than 1,100 units — was planned for the upper Chino Canyon, for example. According to Friends of the Palm Springs Mountains, the development would have irreparably harmed the canyon, destroyed views from much of the Coachella Valley, and further endangered bighorn sheep that rely on the canyon’s gravel apron as part of their traditional range. In 2007, voters rejected a 10-year extension of the development agreement between the city and the developers of Shadowrock.

Today, almost a half-million visitors annually come into the canyon to ride the rotating tram cars and indulge in hiking, rock climbing, sledding, and expansive views of the Coachella Valley.

This story originally appeared in Me Yah Whae: The Magazine of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, Spring/Summer 2023.