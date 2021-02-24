Modern for the Masses

Editor’s Note: You can watch Maria Song’s presentation of The Monarch Apartments project as part of the Modernism Week Online Experience through Feb. 28. Visit chochousing.org.

Maria Song’s commitment to creating economically integrated communities came from her own perspective shift in early adulthood. “Growing up, I had this notion that everybody had [what I had], but it was not true,” the architect says. “My parents had the means. Not everybody has the means.”

A Korea native, Song moved to Argentina with her family as a child and then to California in her teens. She recalls how her parents supported and encouraged her toward higher education so that she could have the best chance to succeed in life.

Now, Song, a partner at Interactive Design Corporation (IDC), is bringing affordable housing to Palm Springs in midcentury modern style at The Monarch Apartment Homes, a 60-unit development on the northern end of town.

Affordable housing is critical to achieving equal opportunity in Palm Springs, Song says, noting that her client, the nonprofit developer of the Monarch complex, Community Housing Opportunities Corporation (CHOC), aims to build well-designed, welcoming home environments for working families and individuals.