Finding Her Stage

Chris Barrett didn’t anticipate ever meeting actors John Stamos, Sean Hayes, or Charlize Theron. In fact, she didn’t even think about being an interior designer.

“When I was in my 20s, I was an actor, and I then I had kids and I decided I needed something that was a little more stable,” says Barrett, who moved her design business in 2021 from Los Angeles to her home at Marrakesh Country Club in Palm Desert.

“Interior design is not stable either. You never know when your next job is coming from. But if I were a great actress, I would probably be doing that so it’s good thing I switched.”

Barrett met Stamos while assisting the director of the late 1980s TV sitcom, Full House, while attending design school. He remains one of her clients, and similar word-of-mouth connections led her to Hayes, Theron, and author Judith Krantz.