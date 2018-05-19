Sounds like you let go what of what you thought you persona had to be. Was that challenging?

Getting into music when I did and how everything came about for me to be on the show [American Idol], it felt that I was put in a kind of box of what people can expect of me. A lot of it was self-induced — me trying to live up to what people expected. I think every person goes through that, whether they’re artists or not. I got to a point where I shucked all that off and I became more myself on stage. I had an F-it moment. I went: “I am just going to be me.”

You and the band have a new album on the horizon and it’s bluesier and rootsy I hear.

It’s a little bit of everything. We pushed ourselves. It’s the most mature thing we’ve recorded. The musicianship on it far surpasses what we’ve done on it in the past.

Rock ’n’ roll is certainly going through an identity shift. Any thoughts?

I would love to hear guitars on the radio again. That would be a win for all of us. They say things are cyclical and things come back, but I have yet to see it.

So, there you are, on stage, singing your heart out. Describe what goes on in your body and mind?

It’s what I imagine being addicted to drugs would be like. It’s a hard feeling to describe because you are slightly out of body.

Did you have a moment growing up where you went: “I have to perform.’

As a kid, I always wanted to perform. Whether that was dressing up as my favorite comic characters or whatever. I was always doing some kind of performance. As a teen, I got more and more into music. I felt good when I nailed a song singing along with another performer [on the radio]. I always did it solo.

Not in front of people?

No. It was personal. But one day, I sang in front of friend and he said: “Dude, why aren’t you doing this professionally?” Everybody at the time saw me as an artist — somebody who drew. It goes back to what I said earlier — shucking what people expect of you. At that time, I was afraid to sing in front of someone because people did not know me as a singer and I thought: “They are going to laugh.” I had that moment.

Many creative people share tales about self-confidence — that it can be wobbly. How did you maneuver through that?

My dad played guitar. Once I started learning to play guitar, it was a shift with whom I was hanging around, which, became musicians. I think a lot of that piled on more confidence. I felt I had something to offer and I wanted to get better. The first time I performed with my own band, there was respect and admiration from my peers. It changed my whole perspective — from wanting to be a comic book artist to wanting to be a singer/songwriter. I didn’t look back.

You sound deep and downright approachable.

I am a human being and I am blessed enough to have a job I love that doesn’t feel like a job. I don’t view myself as a celebrity. Half the time I forget I was ever on TV. And I don’t take for granted that people should know who I am. It still shocks me when people stop me and say, “Your song helped me through something.” I want people to walk away thinking: “Oh, he’s just like me.”

Daughtry performs at 8 p.m. May 25 at The Show at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, 32250 Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage. For more information, visit hotwatercasino.com or call 800-585-3737.