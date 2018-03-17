Chris Evert had the best of both worlds. A father who taught her the game and kept her focused. And a mother who knew very little about the game and kept her grounded.

“I love my mother because she didn’t have a clue about tennis,” Evert says. “I mean, I took my mother to tournaments with me, because she never put any pressure on me. I remember driving out to the finals at Wimbledon. I was playing Evonne Goolagong in the finals, and she was in the car and says, ‘Oh, Chrissy, look at those beautiful roses!’ And I’m like, ‘Mom, really? I don’t want to talk, right now, about roses, about the English roses.’” But, she knew nothing about tennis, and I think that was her contribution.”

Evert recently spoke at the BNP Paribas Open during one of its Tennis Talk sessions held on the grounds earlier this week. She was the No. 1 player in the world for seven years, accumulating 18 Grand Slam titles during an amazing run in the 1970s and early 1980s. She still holds the record for appearing in 34 Grand Slam singles finals — male or female — and she also holds the record for 13 straight years of winning at least one Grand Slam title.

Evert spoke with Wayne Bryan, father and coach of the pro doubles team of Mike and Bob Bryan.