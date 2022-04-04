Things to Do This Week, April 4-11

Roger Corman on the set of the film, Little Shop of Horrors. A documentary about the director-producer opens the American Documentary and Animation Film Festival on April 7 in Palm Springs.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY AMERICAN DOCUMENTARY AND ANIMATION FILM FESTIVAL
Skiing the Dream Line: April 4
In 2018, Hilaree Nelson and Jim Morrison became the first people to successfully complete the “Dream Line,” a notorious — and dangerous — ski run on the world’s fourth-highest mountain. Nelson shares stories and images from the descent in this special National Geographic Live! event at McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.
Desert Oasis Show House Tours: Through April 7
Situated within El Dorado Estates in the luxuriously appointed Indian Wells resort community, the Desert Oasis Show House will host a bevy of interactive, inspired and engaging events, including tours of the iconic home, VIP soirées, designer discussions and more.
Music by Hollywood Composer Max Steiner: April 5
Max Steiner did more than any other composer to create the sound and style of film music. Presenter Steven C. Smith, a film historian and four-time Emmy nominees, delivers the lecture at the Rancho Mirage Public Library.
Palm Springs Women in Film and Television 20th Anniversary: April 6
Donna Mills and Shari Belafonte will be honored with “Above and Beyond” awards, and. Leanna Bonamici will also be honored with the “Founder Award” for starting the PSWIFT chapter 20 years ago.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY KENNY METCALF
Kenny Metcalf
Rock the Park in Downtown Palm Springs: April 6
Kenny Metcalf brings the early songs of Elton John in a free concert at the new downtown park in front of the Palm Springs Art Museum. Bring your chairs.
Community Sound Bath: April 7
Gather at Joshua Tree Retreat Center to experience the benefits of musical instrument–induced meditation, which include lowered anxiety, heightened focus, and better sleep.
The British Invasion Years: April 7
The Desert Symphony brings the songs of the 1960s to the McCallum. Hear the biggest hits from artists who crossed the pond to shake up the States’ music scene — plus ditties by bands like The Monkees and The Beach Boys, who epitomize the era’s American sound.
We Are Family: April 7
The family that sings together … gets a shoutout in this musical revue at Vicky’s of Santa Fe in Indian Wells. Enjoy dinner while jamming out to live hits by such sibling acts as The Pointer Sisters and The Jackson Five.
Fashion Show While You Lunch at Mitch’s: April 7
Take a seat for lunch at Mitch’s on El Paseo and take in the informal modeling of clothes courtesy of El Paseo merchants in Palm Desert. Reservations required. All bottles of wine and champagne are 50 percent off during lunch on Thursdays.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY GARY AND LARRY LANE
Dolly Parton
American Documentary and Animation Film Festival: April 7-11
Opening night will be at the Camelot Theatres at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, featuring a new documentary biopic of Hollywood legend, Roger Corman, who influenced the "New Hollywood" that launched the careers of such legends as Ron Howard, Steven Spielberg, and Francis Ford Coppola. One of the documentary highlights will be the West Coast documentary premiere of Still Working 9 To 5, which chronicles the importance of the seminal 1980 film 9 To 5 and featured Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton.
Coachella Valley Fast Pitch: April 7
Entrepreneurs, here’s an opportunity to pitch your business idea to a panel of your peers at the College of the Desert Indi campus. Get feedback on your business, product or concept.
Dana Daniels: April 7–9 & 14–16
Dana Daniels magicked his way to the Judge Cuts round of America’s Got Talent’s 10th season, performing alongside his purportedly psychic green parrot, Luigi. Daniels hypnotizes audiences live at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.
Celtic Thunder: April 8
Singing group Celtic Thunder bring the Emerald Isle to the McCallum Theatre with their signature elaborate stage sets and a backing band playing traditional Irish instruments.
Friends of the College of the Desert Author Lunch: April 8
Lunch with author of Sold on a Monday, Kristina McMorris. After lunch she will speak about her writing and the book. Copies of the book will be given to all attendees.
New Art Party at Desert Art Center: April 8
Come celebrate two new shows at The Desert Art Center with festive refreshments on our back lawn. We have the widest selection of local fine art in the Coachella Valley.
Blind Pig Experience at CREATE Center for the Arts: April 8
Dust off your zoot suits and flapper dresses and get ready for an epic speakeasy experience. Take a step back in time as the Create studios are transformed into unique clubs with food, drinks, gaming and fun.
Razzle, Dazzle, Shine! April 8–10
Take your seat at Annenberg Theater in Palm Springs for a night of Broadway and film favorites — plus a selection of Queen songs — with the Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus.
Chris Botti
Chris Botti: April 9
Chris Botti and his trumpet spellbind McCallum Theatre showgoers. The jazz-pop virtuoso has collaborated with industry greats including Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon, Aretha Franklin, and Joni Mitchell.
Easter Bunny Photos: April 9
Hop into Spring by reserving a time to get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny. This year’s photo sessions will take place in an air conditioned store front (Suite 1126) located on the ground level of The Gardens on El Paseo in between the stores Todd & Company and Von Wening Art Gallery.
MargaritaWorld Live Concert - The Stinson Brothers: April 9
Performing at the Compass Ballroom at Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs , The Stinson Brothers perform the music of Jimmy Buffet and Alan Jackson.
Zeppelin USA: April 9
This tribute group forgoes costumes and wigs to focus on replicating the sound and spirit of Plant, Page, Jones, and Bonham. Join the Orange County–based band on the “Stairway to Heaven” at Agua Caliente Casinos Rancho Mirage.
Jesse & Joy: April 10
Siblings Jesse and Joy Huerta Uecke borrowed instruments from their father’s church to pen songs as teens. The Grammy winners perform hits from their five studio albums at Fantasy Springs.
Meet Clay Aiken: April 10
Meet the former American Idol runner-up in 2003 now running for North Carolina’s 4th District along with special gusts Congressman Mark Takano and Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton.
Santino Fontana: April 11-13
Santino Fontana received the 2019 Tony Award for his dual performance in the musical version of Tootsie. He has also received two Drama Desk Awards, an Outer Critics Circle Award, a Lortel Award, an Obie Award, and a Clarence Derwent Award in a mix of straight plays and musicals.
• READ NEXT: Coachella Valley Art Center Hosts 6 Artists in "Cultural Cannibalism".