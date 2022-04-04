Things to Do This Week, April 4-11

Skiing the Dream Line: April 4

In 2018, Hilaree Nelson and Jim Morrison became the first people to successfully complete the “Dream Line,” a notorious — and dangerous — ski run on the world’s fourth-highest mountain. Nelson shares stories and images from the descent in this special National Geographic Live! event at McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.

Desert Oasis Show House Tours: Through April 7

Situated within El Dorado Estates in the luxuriously appointed Indian Wells resort community, the Desert Oasis Show House will host a bevy of interactive, inspired and engaging events, including tours of the iconic home, VIP soirées, designer discussions and more.

Music by Hollywood Composer Max Steiner: April 5

Max Steiner did more than any other composer to create the sound and style of film music. Presenter Steven C. Smith, a film historian and four-time Emmy nominees, delivers the lecture at the Rancho Mirage Public Library.

Palm Springs Women in Film and Television 20th Anniversary: April 6

Donna Mills and Shari Belafonte will be honored with “Above and Beyond” awards, and. Leanna Bonamici will also be honored with the “Founder Award” for starting the PSWIFT chapter 20 years ago.