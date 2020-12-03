Born This Way

When he originally was cast in 2016, Sullivan was one of the final additions to the show’s ensemble, which includes Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, and Milo Ventimiglia. This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and his team had been searching for a Toby for months before Sullivan auditioned for the role opposite Metz, who plays one-third of the Pearson siblings at the center of the drama.

“Chrissy had done a ton of chemistry reads [with other actors],” Fogelman recalls. “We were torn. Chris came in very late. He was just coming off [another] show. He never even met with Chrissy, but the second he read for us, we were in hysterics. His chemistry by himself was off the charts. We could just imagine what would happen when he was with Chrissy, which is, of course, exactly what happened.”

The couple has become the pulsating heart of This Is Us. The current season, which returns from its winter hiatus Jan. 12, finds Toby and Kate struggling with raising their visually impaired child, as well as trying to adopt another baby. Fogelman is particularly proud of the depth that Sullivan has brought to the role, especially in those moments where Toby battles his crippling mental health issues.

“Sully is so funny,” Fogelman says. “He entered the show as this charming, self-effacing big guy, but as we got deeper, he revealed the real stuff — the mental anguish, all of it. Chris is an extraordinary dramatic actor, which we knew, but for an audience getting to know him as the character, I think those moments when Toby goes there are some of the show’s finest.”

