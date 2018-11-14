fit for print
Denver artist Christian Musselman can’t help his obsession with Palm Springs. This fall, five of his limited-edition prints complement the colorful modern furniture and décor of the H3K Home showroom.
The first debuted this summer, depicting a stack of homes in distinctive midcentury styles, each teetering with activity. Dogs, drinks, and dancing mingle with a conical fireplace, a cactus-filled bullet planter, butterfly chairs, a Nelson Saucer Bubble lamp, and a rotating tram car. Musselman’s It’s-a-Small-World-meets-Barbie-Dream-House fantasy illustration sums up the scene as well as any local could.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF H3K HOME
bookish types
The world hasn’t quite had its fill of the Kaufmann House. The 1946 mascot of modernist architecture plays cover model on the newly updated edition of The Iconic House: Architectural Masterworks Since 1900 by Dominic Bradbury (Thames & Hudson, October 2018). Considered groundbreaking when built, 11 homes in Southern California appear in its pages, including seminal works by Le Corbusier, Frank Lloyd Wright, and Mies van der Rohe as well as modern-day greats.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF JUST FABULOUS
rock for the roquefort
There is only one thing better than a slab countertop of Cambria quartz: a slab countertop of Cambria quartz with a slab of Cambria quartz on top of it. The season of excess and all its trimmings kicks off with a new collection of homewares by the masters of natural stone surfaces. Designed as cheese boards, charcuterie boards, and Lazy Susans for the kitchen that has everything, these rock-solid slabs that are scratch- and stain-resistant and food-safe could easily parlay their good looks for use on the vanity.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF CAMBRIA
but first, declutter
“Happiness is an inside job,” reads the first post on Rose Carrera’s Instagram account, @rose.proorganizer. The saying’s multiple meanings aren’t lost on her grateful clients. Carrera helps organize their homes and, inadvertently, their lives. “Many are working women, especially moms, who want to invest in themselves,” she says. “Knowing where to find things and being able to quickly put them away frees up their time so they can do the things they really enjoy.”
From chef-style pantries to orderly closets that minimize morning frustration, Carrera transforms spaces to calm nerves and perform. Under the sink catastrophe? Hoarders’ garage? She’s not afraid to go there. “Clutter stresses you out. It messes with your mood and your emotions, and you carry that throughout your day.” To ensure long-term success, she customizes her systems to each client’s personality and lifestyle to be easily maintained. Tidy drawers and shelves aren’t only for Pinterest; they’re for real people who are too busy to deal but who need the deed done. “When we’re finished, clients are in a wow state, a completely new frame of mind,” Carrera says. “If we start in one room, they want to do the rest of the house; it’s truly life changing.”
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF ROSE CARRERA
Rose Carrera