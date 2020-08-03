Hitting Pay Dirt

Christian Sesma says Pay Dirt, his new movie starring Val Kilmer and Luke Goss, couldn’t have been made without the city of Coachella, its mayor, city council, and residents.

“I mean that. Coachella keeps these productions coming,” says Sesma, who wrote, directed, and produced Pay Dirt. The movie, set to release Aug. 7, is already getting some buzz. Good Morning America aired a segment Aug. 3 featuring Kilmer and his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, who makes her film debut.

“There is already a lot of interest in the movie. “[Television show] Extra dropped a trailer first, and I hear Variety is doing something, too,” says Sesma, who grew up in Palm Springs and lives in Cathedral City with his wife Lillian and two daughters. “I think there’s a lot of stuff coming this week.” Sesma has made seven movies so far, six in the Coachella Valley, and this one feels different, he says. “But with Indies you never know.”