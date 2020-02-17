Christine Pelosi On Nancy’s Ways

Was it hard/easy to write about your mom?

Easy. I know her, I know her boundaries, I know the stories, I know what she does, and how she has engaged with grass roots activists for years. In many ways the book wrote itself, I just had to look up the citation for the story or the year of the bill or find the speech. The challenge was that legally I couldn’t interview her or give her anything to review or edit.

Remind us of the law?

She can’t help me make a profit on anything I’m doing. There’s no emolumenting in our home. We believe in rules, we follow them. Under the old set of rules, I could have, but once they tightened, I couldn’t even call and ask ‘What year was this.’ So, I talked to my sister, campaign friends, even journalists. It’s funny, because I would be interviewed by journalists working on books about her [while I was writing this], but at the same time I could not interview her myself.

Then again, you know the material.

Yes, and I know what I wanted to say, and what the publisher wanted. [Publisher] Skyhorse wanted leadership lessons from women; they were going to have a certain rhythm. Actually, it was fun to write.

Would you say the book showcases strategy?

I think you have to appreciate some of the story telling, the history, but too much and the book would be iterative. If you want to know more about her life, read Know Your Power: [A Message to America’s Daughters, written in 2008.] If you want to know how to run for office, read my book Campaign Boot Camp. The Nancy Pelosi Way is different. These are the lessons learned, as a young girl, a young mom, a new congresswoman, as speaker of the house. It’s how to build confidence and bring other people. You’re a minority; how do we get more. She says, ‘If you’re the first, make sure you’re not alone. And make sure you’re not the last.’ It’s how to stand up to powerful people, and how to feel comfortable in your power. It’s about claiming the seat at the table.

One thing I found ironic about the book is that just the name will mean ‘partisan’ to some, and certainly it is in terms of party affiliation and policy achievements. But the message behind the anecdotes and stories seem to transcend party.

It’s a book for everyone. Some people who don’t know her well will be surprised. She forms strategic alliances across lines, issue by issue, like with veterans, because that’s really non-partisan. So much that goes on behind the scenes — diplomacy, law enforcement — is non-partisan. People will say to her, ‘I don’t want to be political, so don’t quote me,’ and she won’t. And she’s been good for her word over a long time. They know they can talk to her, that she honors it.

Are we talking about trustworthiness in Washington DC?

She’s very, very, very trustworthy. She likes people and she builds relationships. She talks about being Speaker as being a confidant. The problem with people who whip votes, they want to tell how you got their vote. Other people don’t want others to know, or to keep it private. She gives them whatever degree of privacy they want. A lot of people don’t play with the same sportsmanlike approach to human relations. She is the keeper of many, many secrets.

You write that the recurring theme, in terms of people being interviewed for the book, was the difference between her during her first and second terms as speaker.

I do think this time she is more unplugged, still in that mode of party leader, but the first time she had a more parliamentary view of it. Being unplugged is being convinced of the need to the right thing for the right reasons. The first time she was awed by the power. The second time she knew how to use her power in a different way. It’s all strength, it just manifests in different ways. It’s a different level of confidence from her and from others. It’s earned confidence, that she knows of what she speaks. Her numbers aren’t off.