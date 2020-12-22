Still Time to Order Christmas Dinner

Christmas dinner will likely be at home this year due to the current pandemic shutdown, but that doesn’t mean you can’t till enjoy a full meal from your favorite Coachella Valley restaurant.

Be sure to look at the menus they are offering for the holiday as they may be different than what you would traditionally see. Check the websites for particulars like when your order needs to be in, restaurant hours, pickup and delivery specifics.

Here’s a sampling of what Coachella Valley restaurants have in store for Christmas followed by a link to obtain more information.

Lulu California Bistro has a four-course Christmas dinner available from Dec. 24-27 featuring three homemade soups, three festive salads, and a choice of 11 entrées including faves like holiday ham and oven-roasted turkey, plus vegan and vegetarian options. lulupalmsprings.com

Choose from a four-course prix fixe menu at Wally’s Desert Turtle in Rancho Mirage. Your order needs to be in by Dec. 22. Entrees selections include Broiled Loch Duart Scottish Salmon, beef short ribs, filet of Lake Superior white fish, and Diestel farm roasted turkey. wallysdesertturtle.com

Open Christmas Eve, Pacifica Seafood is taking orders for its 3-course preset menu with either Filet Mignon or Childean Sea Bass. They are closed on Christmas, but you can pre-order Christmas dinner from its sister restaurant, La Quinta Cliffhouse. laquintacliffhouse.com or pacificaseafood.com.

Also open Christmas Eve, Cuistot in Palm Desert has put together a special three-course prix fixe menu with five entrée choices including Holiday Roasted Goose, Pappardella Pasta, and Aged New York Steak Marchand de Vin. They are closed on Christmas. cuistotrestaurant.com

Put an Austrian twist on your Christmas dinner by ordering from Johannes’ three-course menu by 4 p.m. Dec. 23. Choose from your favorites like Wiener schnitzel, pork tenderloin medallions, and New Zealand grass fed young lamb rack. johannespalmsprings.com

On its Christmas-to-go menu, Eight4Nine Restaurant has its Irish Stew Pie, beef tenderloin, and Chicken Milanese among its 10 entrées. Try one of their desserts from pastry chef Albert Gonzalez. eight4nine.com

Nothing says Merry Christmas more than a drag queen delivering your food and belting out a few numbers. That’s what you can get from 533 Viet Fusion by choosing one of two Drag Queen deliveries. Enjoy several of the specialties like Vietnamese “Crepe”, Yelow Curry with lime, Pad Thai, and Tenderloin of Beef “Bowl”. 533vietfusion.com.

Taking orders until noon Dec. 24, Jackalope Ranch in Indio has put together a three-course Prime Rib Holiday Feast that serves up to four people. You can order the Prime Rib already cooked, or take the Prime Ribeye Steaks and cook them at home. thejackaloperanch.com

Enjoy takeout on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse. The Christmas Eve Dinner for 2 comes with a choice of a starter, entrée (filet, chicken breast, salmon, fresh fish), side dish, and shareable dessert. ruthschris.com

How does grilled lobster tail and shrimp truffle fried rice sound? Or Macadamia crusted rack of lamb? Mitch’s on El Paseo has that and more on its to-go menu plus half-off on bottles of wine daily. mitchsonelpaseo.com

And don’t forget your favorite food store also is preparing holiday meals, including Whole Foods, Jensen’s, Von’s, Ralph’s, and Gelson’s to name a few.

