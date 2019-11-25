Season’s Eatings

Fresh Cuts
Morgan’s in the Desert chef de cuisine Camiel Henning is showcasing seasonally inspired produce on his five-course holiday dinner menus on Christmas Eve and
Christmas Day at the La Quinta Resort & Club. Be on the lookout for smoked eel with chestnuts, apples, and beet vinaigrette; an Angus filet mignon plated with winter root vegetables; and a pear clafouti dessert layered with bourbon vanilla ice cream and local Meyer lemon mousse. morgansinthedesert.com
Baby, It’s Not Cold outside
One of the most beautiful spots to dine al fresco in Palm Springs — with a little assistance from some outdoor heaters — is Spencer’s Restaurant. The picturesque eatery will be serving diners a sampling of its continental American fare with a three-course Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Day brunch amongst the restaurant’s relaxing atmosphere of leafy trees, twinkling lights, and an outdoor fireplace. spencersrestaurant.com
Good Tidings for All
For both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, downtown Palm Springs’ bright and bustling Lulu California Bistro will roll out four-course menus boasting many fan favorites, such as slow-roasted prime rib and a holiday ham with potatoes au gratin and green beans. Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, there will also be gluten-free and vegan-friendly options like a portobello tower stacked with spinach and mashed potatoes. lulups.com
Joyeux Noël
The French-inspired four-course Christmas Eve feast at Cuistot in Palm Desert features such dishes as chef Bernard Dervieux’s fabled wild mushroom soup and a traditional roasted holiday goose accompanied by Yukon gold mashed potatoes, haricots verts, and red cabbage. While diners can order any vino from the restaurant’s 350-bottle menu, a special curated list of suggested wine pairings will also be on hand. cuistotrestaurant.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY ANTHONY-MASTERSON
The holiday spread at Lulu California Bistro.
The Halls are Decked
The art-lined Eight4Nine Restaurant & Lounge in Palm Springs’ Uptown Design District is the perfect place for a posh soirée. The Christmas Day four-course prix fixe menu mixes classic holiday dishes (think: bone-in pork chop paired with poached cranberry sauce) with globally
inspired plates heavy on bold flavors like a Moroccan-spiced beef tenderloin, as well as gluten-free and vegan options. eight4nine.com
Second Helping
For our complete list of prix-fixe holiday dining options, including a five-course truffle menu at The Sands Hotel & Spa’s retro-chic restaurant Pink Cabana in Indian Wells, check out palmspringslife.com/holiday-dining