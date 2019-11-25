Season’s Eatings

Fresh Cuts

Morgan’s in the Desert chef de cuisine Camiel Henning is showcasing seasonally inspired produce on his five-course holiday dinner menus on Christmas Eve and

Christmas Day at the La Quinta Resort & Club. Be on the lookout for smoked eel with chestnuts, apples, and beet vinaigrette; an Angus filet mignon plated with winter root vegetables; and a pear clafouti dessert layered with bourbon vanilla ice cream and local Meyer lemon mousse. morgansinthedesert.com

Baby, It’s Not Cold outside

One of the most beautiful spots to dine al fresco in Palm Springs — with a little assistance from some outdoor heaters — is Spencer’s Restaurant. The picturesque eatery will be serving diners a sampling of its continental American fare with a three-course Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Day brunch amongst the restaurant’s relaxing atmosphere of leafy trees, twinkling lights, and an outdoor fireplace. spencersrestaurant.com