How the Desert Played a Role in Classic Christmas Songs

The desert doesn’t conjure up Christmas generally, but it actually figures prominently in the creation and recording of some of the most treasured and classic Christmas songs of all time.

There are several stories about the genesis of “White Christmas,” surely the most famous Christmas tune of all. One tale tells of Irving Berlin writing it poolside at the La Quinta Inn. (Another version of the story puts him poolside at the Arizona Biltmore — either way, in the desert.) After finishing the song, he quickly called his secretary in New York exclaiming, “Grab your pen and take down this song. I just wrote the best song I’ve ever written. Heck, I just wrote the best song that anybody’s ever written!”

The version recorded by desert denizen Bing Crosby was the best-selling single in history for decades. Regardless of the specific desert locale, most believe the song was written in December of 1937 for a Broadway show that was never produced. Berlin pulled it out of “the trunk” of song ideas he carried around for the 1942 Paramount Pictures musical film, Holiday Inn. The beginning of the first verse was dropped but it certainly seems to be describing the desert,

The sun is shining, the grass is green,

The orange and palm trees sway