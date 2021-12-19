Things to Do This Week, Dec. 20-27

Sacha Boutros Quartet / Dec. 23

It might be time to brush up on your Duolingo lessons — musician Sacha Boutros sings jazz in 14 languages. The San Diego–born composer and her pals perform at the Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

VillageFest: Dec. 23

Need to do some last-minute Christmas shopping? Look for the Oasis Music Festival booth in front of La Plaza Theatre where they will be selling T-shirts and hats for the forthcoming Jan. 26-30, 2022 musical event.

Patricia Welch and Marc Antonelli: Dec. 24

Welch, a former Broadway performer who starred with Yul Brynner in The King and I, teams up with Antonelli, who sigs the songs of osh Groban, Michael Buble’, and Andrea Bocelli — all at the Indian Weeks Resort Hotel.

Palm Springs Cultural Center — "White Christmas": Dec. 25

A successful song-and-dance team become romantically involved with a sister act and team up to save the failing Vermont inn of their former commanding general. Stars Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Vera-Ellen, and Rosemary Clooney.