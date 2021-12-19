Things to Do This Week, Dec. 20-27

Sacha Boutros highlights the jazz night on Dec. 23 at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.
CK DANCE COMPANY PERFORMS “THE NUTCRACKER: DEC. 21-22
CK Dance, Palm Springs' award-winning dance company returns to the beautiful Annenberg Theater for its 25th Anniversary performances of The Nutcracker — the quintessential holiday ballet of Tchaikovsky's classical masterpiece.
Take in An Actor's Carol on Dec. 22 at Melissa Morgan Fine Art Gallery.
"An Actor's Carol": Dec. 22
Melissa Morgan Fine Art Gallery in Palm Desert presents An Actor’s Carol, which tells the story of Hugh Pendleton, a cranky veteran actor who is sick and tired of playing Scrooge every holiday. He subsequently suffers a nervous breakdown, and is visited by three ghosts of his own. The adaptation is a loving send up of the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol. Admission is free.
Kenny Segal has been named as “one of the best hip-hop producers in the city” by Mixmag.
Jazz Combo Kenny Segal and Human Error Club: Dec. 22
Los Angeles-based producer Kenny Segal crafts dynamic, genre-defying beats for renowned independent rappers like Open Mike Eagle, Milo, and Busdriver. Human Error Club are an experimental jazz group that features LA-based musicians Diego Gaeta, Jesse Justice, and Mekala Session.
Sacha Boutros Quartet / Dec. 23
It might be time to brush up on your Duolingo lessons — musician Sacha Boutros sings jazz in 14 languages. The San Diego–born composer and her pals perform at the Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.
VillageFest: Dec. 23
Need to do some last-minute Christmas shopping? Look for the Oasis Music Festival booth in front of La Plaza Theatre where they will be selling T-shirts and hats for the forthcoming Jan. 26-30, 2022 musical event.
Patricia Welch and Marc Antonelli: Dec. 24
Welch, a former Broadway performer who starred with Yul Brynner in The King and I, teams up with Antonelli, who sigs the songs of osh Groban, Michael Buble’, and Andrea Bocelli — all at the Indian Weeks Resort Hotel.
Palm Springs Cultural Center — "White Christmas": Dec. 25
A successful song-and-dance team become romantically involved with a sister act and team up to save the failing Vermont inn of their former commanding general. Stars Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Vera-Ellen, and Rosemary Clooney.
art exhibitions
STORM OF HOPE: LAW & DISORDER: THROUGH FEB. 6
On view at the Palm Springs Art Museum, Robert Longo’s massive, hyperrealistic charcoal drawings serve as a thought-provoking portrait of our contemporary moment. psmuseum.org
HELEN FRANKENTHALER LATE WORKS, 1990–2003: THROUGH FEB. 27
Known for a technique dubbed “soak stain,” in which she used thinned oil paint to create watercolor-like historical paintings, Helen Frankenthaler is among the most important artists of the post-World War II era. See 30 works from her later years at the Palm Springs Art Museum. psmuseum.org
THE MODERN CHAIR: THROUGH APRIL 3
The Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center traces the history of chair design through the 20th and 21st centuries. Visitors can see more than 50 spectacular chairs by designers such as Eero Saarinen, Charles and Ray Eames, Frank Lloyd Wright, and Frank Gehry. psmuseum.org
theater listings
ELECTRICITY: THROUGH FEB. 1
Terry Ray’s Electricity tracks the history of LGBTQ+ rights in America through the 50-year love story of former high school classmates Brad and Gary. See the desert’s longest-running play at Oscar’s in Palm Springs.
WINTER WONDERETTES: THROUGH DEC. 23
“Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”…but right now, he’s missing! A ’60s girl group sings holiday favorites and saves the Harper’s Hardware Holiday Party in this family-friendly show at Desert TheatreWorks in Indio.
