Shining Examples

A native of Vancouver, Canada, Bates attended Istituto Marangoni in Milan and in 2014 established his headquarters studio in the city, in part because Italy is a premier hub of exquisite tailoring. While in school (2006-2007), he and his classmates had to design two collections of womenswear and then a menswear collection.

“I had a bit of a knack for menswear, and my instructors encouraged me to pursue it,” he says. When he was ready to launch independently in 2008, he adds, “Menswear was emerging in the fashion realm, and I felt it was a niche to make a name for myself.”

Ten years later, fate intervened, so to speak. After sourcing working material at a fabric show in Milan, he found himself with more time than usual, due to a pandemic slamming the brakes on momentum.

“I realized some of the fabrics I had gotten were better suited to womenswear — some blatantly so. I thought I should use the time to design my first women’s collection,” Bates says, noting that, despite a dry spell of social activity (e.g., runway shows), womenswear now accounts for half of his business.