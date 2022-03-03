What do Academy Award winner Don Cheadle, Formula 1 driver George Russell, and NBA star DeMarre Carroll have in common? Christopher Bates has dressed them all. Now it’s your turn to view the designer’s luxury threads during his Fashion Week El Paseo debut — and you can even join the ranks of Cheadle and the gang with a personal fitting at Bates’ pop-up store.

“It may sound simple, but there is a plethora of ugly, ill-fitting ‘fashion’ on the market now, so a clean approach to design feels quite refreshing,” says Bates, who will present his collection on March 23 at Fashion Week El Paseo followed by a pop-up store on March 24.