Christopher Kennedy began a new chapter in his desert design career with the opening of his new studio and boutique Oct. 14 on North Palm Canyon Drive in the fashionable Uptown Design District of Palm Springs.

Kennedy has brought a new energy and products to bolster the Christopher Kennedy lifestyle of what he calls “Jet Set modern luxury and dazzling California glamour”.

The boutique also marks the Palm Springs debut of Kennedy’s new art collection for Wendover Art Group, and pottery collection for Habitudes.

Christopher Kennedy Inc.

901 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Suite 105,

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-325-3214

christopherkennedy.com