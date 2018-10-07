Palm Springs interior designer and author, Christopher Kennedy, has reinvented a classic Alexander home in Palm Springs. The home, called La Vie en Rose, will be the Modernism Week Fall Preview Featured Home starting Oct. 18 through 21.

The home is located on Rose Avenue in the Vista Las Palmas neighborhood, which is a much sought-after location. The homes on the western side of the street, where La Vie en Rose is situated, have nothing behind them but open desert all the way to the towering San Jacinto Mountains with views that are uninterrupted and breathtaking.

Bill Krisel and Dan Palmer of Palmer & Krisel Architects designed the 1958 Le Vie en Rose. The architectural duo gained fame for the 2,200 “Alexanders” in Palm Springs built by Alexander Construction Company between 1955 and 1965.