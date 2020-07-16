‘Divine’ Intervention

In his 15+ years in the Coachella Valley, Christopher Kennedy and his Showcase Home events have created quite a stir during Modernism Week, attracting large crowds and raising significant money to the event’s education and preservation efforts.

Among the thousands who have toured his renovation successes with the help of many talented designers was a Santa Monica couple in 2019 who inherited a Palm Springs home in the Indian Canyons neighborhood. Kennedy is quite familiar with the area having lived there and tackled several home renovation projects of those post-1950s midcentury modern residences.

The couple expressed an interest in giving the home a makeover, and Kennedy has turned the project into a YouTube video series that allows the viewer to see firsthand the restoration work, the behind-the-scenes discussions, and Kennedy’s choices for cabinetry, tile, fabrics, furniture and much more. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and not knowing if there will be an opportunity for people to see the finished home in person, a video series made sense.

He’s coined the project, The Divine Du Bois, after the home’s architect, Charles Du Bois, who may be best known for the A-frame roofline houses in Palm Springs, also called “Swiss Misses”, and the tract homes he designed for the Alexander Construction Co.