Back to Palm Springs

Actor Christopher Lloyd will participate in a Q&A at Camelot Theaters on May 1 following the 5:15 p.m. screening of Senior Moment, which was shot in Palm Springs. He spent a few minutes with Palm Springs Life to talk about his long career, including its start with a role in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) and the present-day importance of supporting movie theaters as we come out of the pandemic.

For tickets, click HERE.

You’ve had a long career and it seems you’re busier than ever. Tell us about your two most recent roles, Sal Spinelli, in Senior Moment, and David Mansell, in Nobody. Nobody, costarring Bob Odenkirk, has also been getting some buzz.

Yeah, it keeps rolling along — I love it. I’m essentially a character actor and I think people would agree with me on that. I love characters, and I love that the two movies are coming out at the same time. They’re very contrasting characters, and hopefully I made them convincing.