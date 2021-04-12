A ‘Monumental’ Question

Palm Springs Life spoke further with Myers about his inspiration and work for Desert X.

What else went into your thinking to create these six horses?

Besides rethinking the purpose of monuments, I'm also interested in the history of ranches. When you think about ranches, and the history of animal husbandry, especially horses, there is communes. You can't have a ranch with just one person. A ranch is its own small community. I am very much interested in this idea that there needs to be something that can take place and think in terms of a community.

What do you think of how your statues are displayed? What are you hoping people will take away from viewing your exhibit?

Real talk. I want people to speak about my art. I love the curiosity and strangeness. I love a moment that unsettles and asks the viewer to think again about the other things that they see around. One of the things that's interesting about Palm Springs is that there's so much public art around. Looking around makes one need to pause and reflect, "Hey, that one's a little off," or "That one's a little strange one." I love that encounter with strangeness. It is the same encounter with foreignness and liminality or otherness that we all live in. It makes you think about things.