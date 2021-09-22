Time of Your Life

Early Morning: Gain Elevation

For a bird’s-eye view over the city, take a thrilling ride aboard the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. The world’s second-steepest trams rotate 360 degrees as they ascend and descend through four life zones — equivalent to a road trip from Mexico to Alaska in 10 minutes! pstramway.com

Morning: Do Brunch

Cheeky’s much-buzzed signature Bacon Flight — yes, just various types of bacon! — highlights the creative and divine comfort food dishes conjured from sometimes quirky combinations ambrosial with flavors. The house-made maple-sage sausage, pesto fries, and corn pancake all rise to the level of heavenly. cheekysps.com