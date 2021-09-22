Time of Your Life

Cheeky's is the perfect comfort food stop in Palm Springs, according to author Christopher P. Baker in his latest travel book.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY CHEEKY'S PALM SPRINGS
Early Morning: Gain Elevation
For a bird’s-eye view over the city, take a thrilling ride aboard the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. The world’s second-steepest trams rotate 360 degrees as they ascend and descend through four life zones — equivalent to a road trip from Mexico to Alaska in 10 minutes! pstramway.com
Morning: Do Brunch
Cheeky’s much-buzzed signature Bacon Flight — yes, just various types of bacon! — highlights the creative and divine comfort food dishes conjured from sometimes quirky combinations ambrosial with flavors. The house-made maple-sage sausage, pesto fries, and corn pancake all rise to the level of heavenly. cheekysps.com
Mid-Day: Take Flight
The Palm Springs Air Museum boasts one of the world’s largest collections of World War II aircraft; airworthy planes include a P-51 Mustang, P-47 Thunderbolt, and B-17 Flying Fortress. The F-4 Phantom and MiG-21 are highlights in the Korean War and Vietnam War hangar. palmspringsairmuseum.org
Late Afternoon: Appreciate Art
Housed in an architecturally stunning modernist building, the acclaimed Palm Springs Art Museum has outstanding collections of Native American crafts, classic Western and plein air paintings, plus art from throughout Africa, Asia, and Mesoamerica. Don’t miss the outside sculpture garden. psmuseum.org
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY CHRISTOPHER P. BAKER
Christopher P. Baker