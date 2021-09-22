cheekys palm springs

Time of Your Life

In his new book coming out in October, author Christopher P. Baker details his best way to spend a day in Palm Springs.

Cheeky's is the perfect comfort food stop in Palm Springs, according to author Christopher P. Baker in his latest travel book.
In his new book Perfect Day California: Daily Itineraries For The Discerning Traveler, out in October, author Christopher P. Baker details top journeys across the Golden State. Here’s his best way to spend a day in Palm Springs.
Early Morning: Gain Elevation

For a bird’s-eye view over the city, take a thrilling ride aboard the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. The world’s second-steepest trams rotate 360 degrees as they ascend and descend through four life zones — equivalent to a road trip from Mexico to Alaska in 10 minutes! pstramway.com

Morning: Do Brunch

Cheeky’s much-buzzed signature Bacon Flight — yes, just various types of bacon! — highlights the creative and divine comfort food dishes conjured from sometimes quirky combinations ambrosial with flavors. The house-made maple-sage sausage, pesto fries, and corn pancake all rise to the level of heavenly. cheekysps.com

Mid-Day: Take Flight

The Palm Springs Air Museum boasts one of the world’s largest collections of World War II aircraft; airworthy planes include a P-51 Mustang, P-47 Thunderbolt, and B-17 Flying Fortress. The F-4 Phantom and MiG-21 are highlights in the Korean War and Vietnam War hangar. palmspringsairmuseum.org

Late Afternoon: Appreciate Art

Housed in an architecturally stunning modernist building, the acclaimed Palm Springs Art Museum has outstanding collections of Native American crafts, classic Western and plein air paintings, plus art from throughout Africa, Asia, and Mesoamerica. Don’t miss the outside sculpture garden. psmuseum.org

