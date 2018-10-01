Christy Gilbert Holstege, 32

Attorney and Palm Springs City Council member

Christy Gilbert Holstege ran for city council to give her fellow millennials a strong voice in shaping the future.

“There’s been a Palm Springs renaissance, and we’ve had a huge influx of young professionals moving here. We want to make sure that our economy keeps going.”

The Sacramento native moved here after graduating from Stanford Law School to join her husband’s family’s law practice, Gilbert & Bourke LLP, where she still works full time. In addition, Christy founded a legal-aid clinic with Shelter From the Storm and advocates for farm workers through California Rural Legal Assistance.

VIDEO: Christy Gilbert Holstege talks about being one of the youngest members of the Palm Springs City Council.